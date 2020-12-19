Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

