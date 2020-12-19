American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Electric Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

