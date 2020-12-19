Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

In other Ames National news, insider Scott T. Bauer purchased 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948 over the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ames National by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

