Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $526,020.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $526,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FOLD stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,068,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

