Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 494,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $10,930,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

