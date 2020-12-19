Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Luxfer also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 356,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.