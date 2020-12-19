Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

PLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

