Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.03. Square posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.41.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,179,166 shares of company stock worth $232,975,221. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $235.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $237.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

