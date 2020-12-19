Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 5,756,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

