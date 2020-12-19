Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,311 shares of company stock worth $26,470,109 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $2,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $430,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $92.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

