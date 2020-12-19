Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 769,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.