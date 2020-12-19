Analysts Set Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EYEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.09. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,000 shares of company stock worth $592,850. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

