Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $90.47

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.47.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.31. 1,106,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,691. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after buying an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

