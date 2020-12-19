Analysts Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FLGT stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 450,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

