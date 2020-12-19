Analysts Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 44.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 8,018,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.85.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

