Analysts Set Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target at $2.67

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 136.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,516. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

