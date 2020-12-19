Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $48.63

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,074. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

