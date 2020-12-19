Analysts Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $46.80

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

