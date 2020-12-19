Analysts Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) PT at $38.97

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.97.

PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

