Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $116.10

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.