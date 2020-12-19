Analysts Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Target Price at $83.75

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,420 shares of company stock worth $2,587,791. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

