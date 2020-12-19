Analyzing Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, indicating that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.34 $159.41 million $5.42 13.92 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Insight Enterprises and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $71.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 1.94% 17.84% 5.20% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Capstone Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; managed solutions, such as spanning messaging, voice, video, and content management; and workplace services, including desk side support, remote service desk, automated self-service, and self-healing solutions. In addition, it offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-Things applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products; and offers enterprise data center solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Capstone Technologies Group

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

