Analyzing Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH)

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wright Investors’ Service and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Wright Investors’ Service.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31% Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.87 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 8.65 $134.62 million $2.57 28.94

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Volatility and Risk

Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Wright Investors’ Service on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

