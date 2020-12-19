Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

58.3% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57% Equinix 7.58% 4.62% 1.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 9.47 $9.23 million $0.75 18.53 Equinix $5.56 billion 11.37 $507.45 million $22.81 31.11

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Equinix 0 2 19 0 2.90

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $804.45, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Equinix beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.