Analyzing Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.90 $106.60 million $1.70 12.12 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.41 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 1 0 0 1.50 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.05%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -1.11% 17.83% 4.80% Core Molding Technologies 1.64% 5.55% 2.87%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

