Analyzing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zurich Insurance Group 0 2 6 1 2.89

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Zurich Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.87 $61.60 million $1.12 16.96 Zurich Insurance Group $71.79 billion 0.87 $4.15 billion $2.75 15.23

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, credit risk, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as provides non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

