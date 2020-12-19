Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIK stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 569,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.83 million, a PE ratio of -95.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

