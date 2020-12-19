Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NYSE AR opened at $5.48 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

