AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AON by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $8,976,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.