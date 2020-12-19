Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

