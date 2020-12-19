Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $3.69. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 153,719 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

