Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

