Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $3.00 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00012583 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $751,043.35 and approximately $142,462.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

