Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 398.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,557 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

