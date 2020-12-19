Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 188.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,830 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

