Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.40.

AAPL opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 93.1% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $3,724,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 11.9% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

