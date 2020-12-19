APY.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $176,080.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00762163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00210285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00375107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00121207 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,358,582 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

