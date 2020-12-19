AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nevro worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nevro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $181.23 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $182.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

