AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

DOOR stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.79. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

