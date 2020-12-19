AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,426 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $30.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

