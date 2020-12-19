AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $60,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of TV stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

