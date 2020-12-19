AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ingevity by 57.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $72.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. BidaskClub upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.