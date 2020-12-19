Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $314,596.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00750457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00167975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075744 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

