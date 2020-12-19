ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

AETUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. 9,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

