Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,925,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

