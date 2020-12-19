Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARD has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ARD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter worth $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

