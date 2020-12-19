Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.35 million and $10.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

