Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.63. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $1,603,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.