Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.59. 353,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 219,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

