Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $382,532 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.28.

TFC opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

